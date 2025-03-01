Left Menu

A New Dawn: PKK Declares Ceasefire Following Ocalan's Call

The outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) announced a ceasefire in response to leader Abdullah Ocalan's call for disarmament, marking a significant step towards resolving a 40-year conflict. The ceasefire, supported by President Erdogan and the opposition, aims to end an insurgency that has claimed over 40,000 lives.

The Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), a banned militant group, has declared a ceasefire effective immediately following the call for disarmament from its jailed leader Abdullah Ocalan. This move is viewed as a major breakthrough in resolving a conflict spanning four decades.

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan and the opposition pro-Kurdish DEM party have both expressed support for the ceasefire, a development that could alter the region's dynamics if the initiative succeeds. The insurgency, which began in 1984, has resulted in over 40,000 fatalities.

The PKK hopes that Turkey will reciprocate by granting Ocalan more freedom to lead the disarmament process, which analysts suggest could boost Erdogan's domestic standing and foster peace in Southeast Turkey. Additionally, Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz foresees that the PKK's cessation without negotiations could usher in a new era for the region.

