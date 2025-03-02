Left Menu

UK and France Forge Path to Peace in Ukraine

Britain and France are collaborating on a peace deal for Ukraine, to be presented to Donald Trump. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized the necessity of a U.S.-backed European coalition to deter Russian aggression. Starmer and President Macron plan a discussion with Trump following volatile meetings with Ukrainian President Zelenskiy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 02-03-2025 15:15 IST
UK and France Forge Path to Peace in Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - Britain and France are spearheading efforts to establish a peace deal with Ukraine, aiming to present the proposal to former U.S. President Donald Trump. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer revealed the plan on Sunday, highlighting it as a strategic move following a tense White House meeting on Friday.

Britain's Starmer aims to unify Western leaders in London, hoping to garner support for Ukraine from a coalition of European nations. However, he stressed the importance of U.S. involvement to prevent further Russian advances. Starmer stated that both the UK and France are leading initiatives in European diplomacy.

Following consultations with French President Emmanuel Macron and discussions with Trump on Saturday, Starmer underscored that a successful peace agreement necessitates U.S. backing for any European peacekeeping force involved in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

 Global
2
Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

 Global
3
Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

 Global
4
Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025