UK and France Forge Path to Peace in Ukraine

LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - Britain and France are spearheading efforts to establish a peace deal with Ukraine, aiming to present the proposal to former U.S. President Donald Trump. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer revealed the plan on Sunday, highlighting it as a strategic move following a tense White House meeting on Friday.

Britain's Starmer aims to unify Western leaders in London, hoping to garner support for Ukraine from a coalition of European nations. However, he stressed the importance of U.S. involvement to prevent further Russian advances. Starmer stated that both the UK and France are leading initiatives in European diplomacy.

Following consultations with French President Emmanuel Macron and discussions with Trump on Saturday, Starmer underscored that a successful peace agreement necessitates U.S. backing for any European peacekeeping force involved in Ukraine.

