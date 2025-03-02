Left Menu

Iran Ousts Economy Minister Amid Currency Crisis

Iran's parliament ousted Economy Minister Abdolnaser Hemmati over economic mismanagement and a depreciating currency. Despite attempts to mitigate sanctions and stabilize markets, Hemmati faced criticism for failing to control inflation and currency devaluation, crucial in light of the U.S.'s maximum pressure sanctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 02-03-2025 17:36 IST
Iran Ousts Economy Minister Amid Currency Crisis
Economy Minister

On Sunday, Iran's parliament voted to remove Economy Minister Abdolnaser Hemmati amid concerns over economic mismanagement and a severely weakening currency, according to state media reports.

Almost eight months after being appointed by President Masoud Pezeshkian, Hemmati was ousted in a no-confidence vote. During his tenure, Iran's currency lost nearly half its value against the U.S. dollar, according to unofficial sources like alanchand.com. Despite prioritizing the lifting of U.S. sanctions and removal from the Financial Action Task Force's blacklist, Hemmati faced criticism for not containing inflation and failing to stabilize foreign exchange markets.

Supporters argued his removal would cause further instability under continued U.S. sanctions. Iran's economic challenges remain acute under U.S. President Donald Trump's maximum pressure campaign, aimed at crippling Iran's oil exports. Ultimately, 182 parliament members supported the motion against Hemmati, with 89 opposing it, state media reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

 Global
2
Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

 Global
3
Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

 Global
4
Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025