Jairam Ramesh Criticizes BJP's 'Modi Worship' in Parliament

In a scathing critique, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has slammed BJP MPs for their unwavering praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Parliament, likening their behavior to that of North Korea's Supreme People's Assembly.

Ramesh, an experienced parliamentarian, expressed his concern over what he perceives as the erosion of India's independent foreign policy, pointing to the government's seemingly close alignment with Israel and the United States. He cited recent actions in West Asia as examples, arguing that India has strayed from its traditional stances.

Furthermore, Ramesh accused the Modi administration of utilizing foreign policy for domestic political gains and noted key policy announcements emerging from Washington rather than New Delhi, thereby questioning the loss of India's strategic autonomy.

