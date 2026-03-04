Jairam Ramesh Criticizes BJP's 'Modi Worship' in Parliament
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticized BJP MPs for excessively praising Prime Minister Modi in Parliament, comparing it to North Korea's Supreme People's Assembly. Ramesh accused the government of abandoning India's foreign policy independence, aligning with the US and Israel, and criticized its handling of developments in West Asia.
- Country:
- India
In a scathing critique, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has slammed BJP MPs for their unwavering praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Parliament, likening their behavior to that of North Korea's Supreme People's Assembly.
Ramesh, an experienced parliamentarian, expressed his concern over what he perceives as the erosion of India's independent foreign policy, pointing to the government's seemingly close alignment with Israel and the United States. He cited recent actions in West Asia as examples, arguing that India has strayed from its traditional stances.
Furthermore, Ramesh accused the Modi administration of utilizing foreign policy for domestic political gains and noted key policy announcements emerging from Washington rather than New Delhi, thereby questioning the loss of India's strategic autonomy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jairam Ramesh
- Modi
- BJP
- Parliament
- foreign policy
- India
- Israel
- US
- North Korea
- Rajya Sabha
ALSO READ
Historic Return: 16th Century Bronze Idol Journeys Back to India's Temple
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes and Hezbollah's Retaliation Deepen Crisis
Indian Army Thwarts LoC Infiltration in Rajouri
Gold Prices Surge Amid Escalating U.S.-Israeli Tensions
Congress Debates Troop Deployment in U.S.-Israel Conflict with Iran