Nitish Kumar's Parliamentary Aspiration: Bihar's Political Shift

Nitish Kumar, the longest-serving Chief Minister of Bihar since 2005, announced on Thursday that he will be running for the Rajya Sabha elections. His decision marks the end of his tenure, characterized by dedication to the state's development, and signals a significant shift in Bihar's political landscape.

Throughout his political journey, Kumar has cherished the aspiration to serve in both the Bihar legislature and Parliament. His candidacy for the Rajya Sabha aligns with this long-held ambition. Kumar reassured the people of Bihar that although stepping down as CM, his commitment to the state's growth and cooperation with the upcoming government remains unchanged.

Kumar's departure paves the way for a potential landmark in Bihar's political terrain — the appointment of the state's first BJP chief minister. This shift comes after the ruling NDA coalition's resounding success in the 2025 assembly elections. The elections for Bihar's Rajya Sabha seats are scheduled for March 16, with Kumar's election considered highly probable given the legislative standings.

