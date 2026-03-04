Xi Jinping Faces Turbulent Parliament Season Amid Military Purges

China's political landscape is set for rigorous debates as the annual parliamentary season begins amidst global tensions and domestic upheavals. The spotlight is on President Xi Jinping, who navigates internal challenges and an ambitious AI-driven economic plan.

The session's kickoff on Wednesday was significant, underscored by the presence of Xi and prominent party officials. This meeting marks an essential public appearance for the leadership amid the recent military purges led by Xi. The Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference gathers over 2500 officials to navigate strategic decisions.

Key highlights include Thursday's National People's Congress session, where Premier Li Qiang will present the government work report. As China grapples with global economic pressures, it seeks to modernize its military to rival US forces, amidst corruption scandals that have shaken the ranks.

