Starmer Seeks Renewed EU-U.S. Unity Amidst Ukraine Tensions

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer aims to restore harmony between Europe and the U.S. in their support for Ukraine. Following a dispute involving Ukrainian President Zelenskiy and U.S. President Trump, Starmer focuses on building a 'coalition of the willing' to advance peace efforts.

Updated: 02-03-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 02-03-2025 17:43 IST
Keir Starmer

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is making a concerted effort to bridge the gap between European leaders and the United States in response to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The focus comes after a conflict between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump over U.S. aid, leaving Zelenskiy seeking support elsewhere.

Starmer, conscious of the urgency, has been engaging with top Western leaders, including France's Emmanuel Macron and other European allies, to develop a speedy peace plan. This initiative aims to demonstrate Europe's capability to defend itself while emphasizing collaborative efforts with the United States.

The crisis escalated after Trump questioned continued U.S. backing for Ukraine, but Starmer is eager to present a united front. Sunday's gathering marks a pivotal opportunity for European and North American allies to align on renewed peace strategies, ensuring sustained support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

