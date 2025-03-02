Protests, Politics, and Policy Shifts: Turbulent Times in the US

In New York, anti-Musk demonstrations escalated outside a Tesla dealership, resulting in nine arrests. Protesters targeted Elon Musk for his involvement in workforce reductions directed by President Trump, as tensions unfold nationwide.

Political strife intensifies following a heated exchange between Presidents Trump and Zelenskiy, highlighting a widening rift among Republicans on the issue of U.S. support for Ukraine amid its conflict with Russia.

Meanwhile, Andrew Cuomo announced his mayoral bid for New York City, seeking redemption after his scandal-induced resignation as Governor. Simultaneously, Senate Republicans push to make Trump's tax cuts permanent, despite fiscal warnings, marking a contentious economic move.

(With inputs from agencies.)