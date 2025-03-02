U.S. Tariff Tensions Escalate: Impacts on Canada, Mexico, and China

On Sunday, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick informed Fox News viewers that tariffs on Canada and Mexico are set to be implemented on Tuesday as planned, pending President Trump's final decision on their specific rates.

Initially announced as 25%, there remains a possibility of adjustment, as Lutnick noted during an appearance on 'Sunday Morning Futures'.

In a related move, President Trump is anticipated to increase tariffs on China to 20% from the existing 10% if the nation takes no actionable steps to halt fentanyl trafficking into the United States, according to Lutnick.

(With inputs from agencies.)