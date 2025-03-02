As Germany moves toward forming a new government, talks are underway to establish significant financial reserves, potentially reaching hundreds of billions of euros, dedicated to defense and infrastructure enhancement. Sources familiar with these discussions revealed the ambitious economic plans amid ongoing coalition negotiations.

The urgency of these financial commitments has been amplified following diplomatic discussions between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump, leading to mounting pressure in Berlin to accelerate national and international defense funding. Coalition talks led by Germany's conservatives and Social Democrats are aiming for agreement before a permanent government is formed.

The proposed funds, estimated to require 400 billion euros each for defense and infrastructure, are under consideration by senior politicians from CDU, CSU, and SPD. While the negotiations remain confidential and no decisions finalized, the effort underscores Germany's commitment to addressing security and infrastructure needs swiftly.

