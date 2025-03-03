Left Menu

Zelenskiy's Diplomatic Balancing Act: Mending U.S. Ties amid Global Tensions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed hope for mending ties with U.S. President Donald Trump after a contentious Oval Office meeting. While Zelenskiy believes U.S. aid will continue, he emphasized the need for closed-door discussions. He remains optimistic about future cooperation, including a minerals deal with the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 02:53 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 02:53 IST
Zelenskiy's Diplomatic Balancing Act: Mending U.S. Ties amid Global Tensions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is attempting to mend diplomatic relations with U.S. President Donald Trump following a tense Oval Office encounter. Zelenskiy expressed optimism about resolving differences, emphasizing the necessity of holding discussions away from the public eye.

During a follow-up meeting with European leaders in London, Zelenskiy reiterated his belief that the United States would not cease its support for Ukraine, despite Trump's accusations of ingratitude and potential geopolitical dangers. He underscored the importance of U.S. aid in resisting Russian influence.

While Zelenskiy remains open to future challenges, he voiced readiness to advance a proposed minerals deal with the U.S., signaling continued cooperation opportunities between the nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025