France and Britain Propose Limited Truce Amid Ukraine Conflict
France and Britain propose a partial truce for the Ukraine conflict, covering air, sea, and energy infrastructure, but not ground fighting. French President Macron discussed the plan with Le Figaro before attending a London summit. The proposal foresees European troop deployment in a later phase if a peace agreement is reached.
In a bid to de-escalate the ongoing Ukraine conflict, France and Britain have suggested a partial one-month truce that excludes ground fighting but includes air, sea, and energy infrastructure attacks. French President Emmanuel Macron revealed the proposal in an interview with Le Figaro on Sunday.
Speaking to the newspaper before attending a summit in London, Macron acknowledged challenges in ensuring compliance along the vast front line between Ukrainian and Russian forces. The London summit, hosted by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, aims to develop a comprehensive peace plan.
The proposal outlines that European ground troops may be sent to Ukraine in a subsequent phase post-ceasefire negotiations. Macron emphasized the need for increased European defense spending, suggesting a budget ranging from 3% to 3.5% of GDP, while urging the European Commission to explore innovative financing to bolster defense capabilities.
