France to send armored vehicles to Lebanon, Macron says

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 05-03-2026 23:38 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 23:38 IST
France ​will strengthen ​its cooperation with the ‌Lebanese Armed ​Forces and provide them with armored transport ‌vehicles as well as operational and logistical support, French President Emmanuel Macron said on ‌Thursday, as Lebanon was pulled deeper into ‌the war in the Middle East earlier this week.

"Everything must be done to prevent this ⁠country, ​which ⁠is close to France, from being dragged into ⁠war once again," Macron said in a post ​on X.

"In this moment of great ⁠danger, I call on the Israeli Prime Minister ⁠not ​to extend the war to Lebanon. I call on Iranian leaders ⁠not to involve Lebanon further in a ⁠war ⁠that is not its own," the French leader added.

