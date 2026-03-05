France to send armored vehicles to Lebanon, Macron says
France will strengthen its cooperation with the Lebanese Armed Forces and provide them with armored transport vehicles as well as operational and logistical support, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday, as Lebanon was pulled deeper into the war in the Middle East earlier this week.
"Everything must be done to prevent this country, which is close to France, from being dragged into war once again," Macron said in a post on X.
"In this moment of great danger, I call on the Israeli Prime Minister not to extend the war to Lebanon. I call on Iranian leaders not to involve Lebanon further in a war that is not its own," the French leader added.
