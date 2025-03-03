Left Menu

BJP Slams Tamil Nadu's Resistance to Three-Language Policy

BJP leader Prakash Reddy criticizes DMK and AIADMK for opposing the NEP's three-language policy for political gain. He alleges that this resistance is stoking national tension. Tamil Nadu CM Stalin defends their stance, highlighting concerns over Hindi imposition and constituency delimitation impacting the state.

BJP Slams Tamil Nadu's Resistance to Three-Language Policy
In a pointed critique, BJP leader Prakash Reddy accused the DMK and AIADMK of politicizing the three-language policy under the National Education Policy (NEP) of 2020. According to Reddy, the standoff is driven by the opposition's need to secure political leverage, causing national unrest. "The ongoing conflict between DMK and AIADMK is problematic for the entire nation," he told ANI. "The rejection of NEP, despite its acceptance by intellectuals, indicates a political ploy."

Tamil Nadu has strongly opposed the NEP's language formula, with the state government arguing it imposes Hindi unfairly. Reddy asserts the opposition's motives are purely political, suggesting the public's understanding could lead to their political decline. "If people realize what's at play, DMK and AIADMK might soon lose their political foothold," Reddy added.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin rallied against the policy, linking it to financial constraints imposed by the Centre and potential impacts on constituency representation. Stalin contends that without assurances against inequitable representation changes and continued funding, Tamil Nadu cannot and will not accept the three-language policy as it presently stands.

