Karnataka's Political Dynamics: Shivakumar's Path to Leadership

Karnataka's Deputy CM DK Shivakumar is praised by senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily, sparking discussions about his potential leadership. Minister Priyank Kharge clarifies that the party high command will decide leadership roles. Shivakumar defends his Congress loyalty amid rumors of BJP alignment, while BJP denies any overtures.

Updated: 03-03-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 12:58 IST
Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Karnataka's political landscape buzzes with speculation as senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily praised Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, stating no one can thwart his eventual ascent to Chief Minister. Moily emphasized Shivakumar's dedication, underscoring that leadership must be earned and not handed out like a present.

In response, Minister Priyank Kharge emphasized that the party's high command will determine the chief ministerial post. Kharge noted that while personal opinions exist, the ultimate decision remains with party authorities, ensuring clarity in their leadership structure with Siddaramaiah as Chief Minister and Shivakumar as Deputy Chief Minister.

Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar, amidst speculative reports linking him to the BJP, reaffirmed his staunch allegiance to Congress, dismissing narratives of political shifts as fraudulent. Former CM Basavaraj Bommai echoed the absence of discussions within the BJP regarding Shivakumar's potential shift, attributing such rumors to internal Congress disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

