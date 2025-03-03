Karnataka's Political Dynamics: Shivakumar's Path to Leadership

Karnataka's political landscape buzzes with speculation as senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily praised Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, stating no one can thwart his eventual ascent to Chief Minister. Moily emphasized Shivakumar's dedication, underscoring that leadership must be earned and not handed out like a present.

In response, Minister Priyank Kharge emphasized that the party's high command will determine the chief ministerial post. Kharge noted that while personal opinions exist, the ultimate decision remains with party authorities, ensuring clarity in their leadership structure with Siddaramaiah as Chief Minister and Shivakumar as Deputy Chief Minister.

Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar, amidst speculative reports linking him to the BJP, reaffirmed his staunch allegiance to Congress, dismissing narratives of political shifts as fraudulent. Former CM Basavaraj Bommai echoed the absence of discussions within the BJP regarding Shivakumar's potential shift, attributing such rumors to internal Congress disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)