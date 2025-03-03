Protests Ignite in India Over U.S. Deportation of Illegal Immigrants

On Monday, political leader Jitendra Ahwad made a dramatic appearance in handcuffs, protesting what he describes as the 'inhuman' deportation of illegal Indian immigrants by the U.S. Ahwad criticized the U.S. visa policies under President Donald Trump, asserting they have negatively impacted many Indians. Despite the ongoing Budget Session in Maharashtra's Legislative Assembly, Ahwad's entry in handcuffs captured significant attention.

Protests are rippling across India, with CPI(ML) members in Patna chaining themselves to decry the deportations. CPI(ML)'s Mahboob Alam publicly criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for remaining silent on the issue. Alam stressed the importance of national dignity, stating, "India should stop kneeling before America."

The situation is escalating, as seen with the Gujarat Congress MLAs who protested outside Gandhinagar's State Assembly, decrying the treatment of Indian deportees. Their chants resonated with nationalistic fervor, signaling a persistent demand that 'India will not tolerate this disrespect.' Since President Trump's inauguration, multiple deportation batches have arrived, the latest comprising 112 deportees landing at Amritsar Airport.

