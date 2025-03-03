Left Menu

Protests Ignite in India Over U.S. Deportation of Illegal Immigrants

Indian politicians protest in handcuffs against what they call the 'inhuman' deportation of illegal Indian immigrants from the U.S. Criticism mounts against U.S. immigration policies and India's silence on the matter, highlighting growing tensions. Demonstrations span across multiple Indian states, emphasizing national pride, and demanding action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 14:45 IST
Protests Ignite in India Over U.S. Deportation of Illegal Immigrants
NCP-SCP leader Jitendra Ahwad protesting with handcuffs (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, political leader Jitendra Ahwad made a dramatic appearance in handcuffs, protesting what he describes as the 'inhuman' deportation of illegal Indian immigrants by the U.S. Ahwad criticized the U.S. visa policies under President Donald Trump, asserting they have negatively impacted many Indians. Despite the ongoing Budget Session in Maharashtra's Legislative Assembly, Ahwad's entry in handcuffs captured significant attention.

Protests are rippling across India, with CPI(ML) members in Patna chaining themselves to decry the deportations. CPI(ML)'s Mahboob Alam publicly criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for remaining silent on the issue. Alam stressed the importance of national dignity, stating, "India should stop kneeling before America."

The situation is escalating, as seen with the Gujarat Congress MLAs who protested outside Gandhinagar's State Assembly, decrying the treatment of Indian deportees. Their chants resonated with nationalistic fervor, signaling a persistent demand that 'India will not tolerate this disrespect.' Since President Trump's inauguration, multiple deportation batches have arrived, the latest comprising 112 deportees landing at Amritsar Airport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025