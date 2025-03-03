Left Menu

Kremlin Comments on U.S.-Ukraine Oval Office Tensions

The Kremlin highlighted the complexity of resolving the Ukraine conflict following a tense Oval Office meeting between U.S. President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelenskiy. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted ongoing negotiations with the U.S. aimed at normalizing bilateral relations, despite the challenging diplomatic environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 03-03-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 14:58 IST
Kremlin Comments on U.S.-Ukraine Oval Office Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin on Monday highlighted the challenges in resolving the conflict in Ukraine, following a tense meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in the Oval Office. The meeting underscored the complexity of reaching a diplomatic settlement, the Kremlin noted.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that talks with the United States are ongoing, as Russia seeks to normalize bilateral relations despite the tense diplomatic situation.

These developments illustrate the intricate dynamics between global powers as they navigate issues of security and international diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025