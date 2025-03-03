Kremlin Comments on U.S.-Ukraine Oval Office Tensions
The Kremlin highlighted the complexity of resolving the Ukraine conflict following a tense Oval Office meeting between U.S. President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelenskiy. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted ongoing negotiations with the U.S. aimed at normalizing bilateral relations, despite the challenging diplomatic environment.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 03-03-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 14:58 IST
- Country:
- Russia
The Kremlin on Monday highlighted the challenges in resolving the conflict in Ukraine, following a tense meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in the Oval Office. The meeting underscored the complexity of reaching a diplomatic settlement, the Kremlin noted.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that talks with the United States are ongoing, as Russia seeks to normalize bilateral relations despite the tense diplomatic situation.
These developments illustrate the intricate dynamics between global powers as they navigate issues of security and international diplomacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
