Kremlin Comments on U.S.-Ukraine Oval Office Tensions

The Kremlin on Monday highlighted the challenges in resolving the conflict in Ukraine, following a tense meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in the Oval Office. The meeting underscored the complexity of reaching a diplomatic settlement, the Kremlin noted.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that talks with the United States are ongoing, as Russia seeks to normalize bilateral relations despite the tense diplomatic situation.

These developments illustrate the intricate dynamics between global powers as they navigate issues of security and international diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)