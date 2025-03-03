Left Menu

Kremlin Criticizes Zelenskiy's Stance on Changing Battlefield

The Kremlin expressed dismay at Ukrainian President Zelenskiy's refusal to acknowledge changes on the battlefield since 2022's near-peace agreement. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov highlighted Zelenskiy's reluctance to cede territory to Russia, citing a changed situation from the Istanbul talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 03-03-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 15:02 IST
Kremlin Criticizes Zelenskiy's Stance on Changing Battlefield
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin has expressed concern over Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's apparent refusal to acknowledge significant changes on the battlefield since nearly brokering a peace agreement last year.

During a press briefing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to Zelenskiy's recent comments regarding Ukraine's unwillingness to concede any territory to Russia. Peskov emphasized that the ground situation has shifted substantially since the failed Istanbul agreements of 2022.

"Only a blind person can fail to see this," Peskov remarked, indicating frustration with Ukraine's current stance amid evolving geopolitical dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025