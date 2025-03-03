Kremlin Criticizes Zelenskiy's Stance on Changing Battlefield
The Kremlin expressed dismay at Ukrainian President Zelenskiy's refusal to acknowledge changes on the battlefield since 2022's near-peace agreement. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov highlighted Zelenskiy's reluctance to cede territory to Russia, citing a changed situation from the Istanbul talks.
The Kremlin has expressed concern over Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's apparent refusal to acknowledge significant changes on the battlefield since nearly brokering a peace agreement last year.
During a press briefing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to Zelenskiy's recent comments regarding Ukraine's unwillingness to concede any territory to Russia. Peskov emphasized that the ground situation has shifted substantially since the failed Istanbul agreements of 2022.
"Only a blind person can fail to see this," Peskov remarked, indicating frustration with Ukraine's current stance amid evolving geopolitical dynamics.
