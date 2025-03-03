The Kremlin has expressed concern over Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's apparent refusal to acknowledge significant changes on the battlefield since nearly brokering a peace agreement last year.

During a press briefing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to Zelenskiy's recent comments regarding Ukraine's unwillingness to concede any territory to Russia. Peskov emphasized that the ground situation has shifted substantially since the failed Istanbul agreements of 2022.

"Only a blind person can fail to see this," Peskov remarked, indicating frustration with Ukraine's current stance amid evolving geopolitical dynamics.

