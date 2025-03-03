Left Menu

Ghana's Contentious Anti-LGBTQ Bill Resurfaces

Ghanaian lawmakers have reintroduced a stringent anti-LGBTQ bill that proposes tougher penalties for same-sex acts and activities supporting LGBTQ rights. Despite previous legal hurdles, the bill seeks strict penalties, risking international financial relationships as debates on its merits continue.

Updated: 03-03-2025 17:04 IST
In a significant development, Ghanaian lawmakers have revived an anti-LGBTQ bill that is among the continent's most restrictive. Initially stymied by legal challenges, the newly reintroduced legislation proposes increasing penalties for same-sex acts and supporting LGBTQ initiatives.

Previously approved by Ghana's parliament in February 2024, the bill was not enacted due to then-President Nana Akufo-Addo's term ending. New President John Dramani Mahama, who would prefer a government-backed law, faces potential international economic consequences if the bill is signed.

The legislation's impact goes beyond Ghana's borders, prompting concerns from activists and financial stakeholders. Ghana risks jeopardizing over $6.8 billion in financial aid from the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund. As debates continue, the bill symbolizes deeply rooted cultural and political tensions.

