Ghana's Contentious Anti-LGBTQ Bill Resurfaces

In a significant development, Ghanaian lawmakers have revived an anti-LGBTQ bill that is among the continent's most restrictive. Initially stymied by legal challenges, the newly reintroduced legislation proposes increasing penalties for same-sex acts and supporting LGBTQ initiatives.

Previously approved by Ghana's parliament in February 2024, the bill was not enacted due to then-President Nana Akufo-Addo's term ending. New President John Dramani Mahama, who would prefer a government-backed law, faces potential international economic consequences if the bill is signed.

The legislation's impact goes beyond Ghana's borders, prompting concerns from activists and financial stakeholders. Ghana risks jeopardizing over $6.8 billion in financial aid from the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund. As debates continue, the bill symbolizes deeply rooted cultural and political tensions.

