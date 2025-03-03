Geopolitical Tensions Cause Turmoil in Ukraine's Bond Market

Ukraine's international bonds experienced a sharp decline on Monday, reaching their lowest point in over a month after last week's tense exchange between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump. The 2036 maturity bonds saw a 4.5-cent drop, trading at 60.775 cents to the dollar according to Tradeweb data.

Bonds linked to economic performance witnessed the steepest downturn, as reported by a trader amid active trading. Ukraine's GDP warrant, sensitive to economic prosperity, also faced pressure, falling by roughly 2 cents to just over 80 cents.

Market fluctuations have been notable, driven by geopolitical uncertainties and changing expectations of U.S. backing. Despite hopes of a minerals deal that would boost support, a heated meeting disrupted negotiations and sent bonds plummeting. European leaders now move towards forming a Ukraine peace plan, essential for securing U.S. security guarantees.

