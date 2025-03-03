Geopolitical Tensions Cause Turmoil in Ukraine's Bond Market
Ukraine's international bonds fell significantly after tensions between President Zelenskiy and President Trump dashed hopes for U.S. support. The decline was most evident in bonds linked to economic performance. The situation deteriorated following a contentious meeting, impacting Ukraine's debt market amid geopolitical instability.
Ukraine's international bonds experienced a sharp decline on Monday, reaching their lowest point in over a month after last week's tense exchange between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump. The 2036 maturity bonds saw a 4.5-cent drop, trading at 60.775 cents to the dollar according to Tradeweb data.
Bonds linked to economic performance witnessed the steepest downturn, as reported by a trader amid active trading. Ukraine's GDP warrant, sensitive to economic prosperity, also faced pressure, falling by roughly 2 cents to just over 80 cents.
Market fluctuations have been notable, driven by geopolitical uncertainties and changing expectations of U.S. backing. Despite hopes of a minerals deal that would boost support, a heated meeting disrupted negotiations and sent bonds plummeting. European leaders now move towards forming a Ukraine peace plan, essential for securing U.S. security guarantees.
