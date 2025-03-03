Mexico on Alert: Trump’s Tariff Threat Looms

Mexico is on standby as it awaits U.S. President Donald Trump's decision on imposing tariffs against its southern neighbor. Mexico's President, Claudia Sheinbaum, has assured that the nation has structured contingency plans to counter potential economic impacts of the tariffs.

During a press conference on Monday, President Sheinbaum discussed Mexico's readiness to handle the situation, despite the uncertainty fueled by Trump's threats. She emphasized strategic contingency measures to mitigate damage should the tariffs be enacted.

Further elaboration on Mexico's strategies and responses is expected during a follow-up announcement on Tuesday, where President Sheinbaum will discuss the nation's future approach to this challenge. She stressed Mexico's competence in managing this critical economic issue.

