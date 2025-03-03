King Charles III and Trudeau Unite Against Annexation Threats

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Britain's King Charles III extended a warm reception to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for a private audience at Sandringham on Monday. While specific details of their discussions remain undisclosed, the two leaders were anticipated to address the alarming conjecture around US President Donald Trump's threats to annex Canada as the 51st state.

Prime Minister Trudeau, prior to the meeting, stressed the utmost urgency of standing up for Canadian sovereignty, echoing sentiments resonating across the nation. Despite the relatively small anti-monarchist movement within Canada, public discourse has intensified surrounding the silence of the monarch regarding Trump's remarks, as voiced by figures like former Alberta Premier Jason Kenney.

The diplomatic encounter at Sandringham followed King Charles' engagement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, showcasing solidarity amid geopolitical tensions. Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer extended an unprecedented state visit invitation to Trump, marking another chapter in the unfolding international dynamics.

