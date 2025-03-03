Bihar's Rs 3.17 Lakh Crore Budget Sparks Debate Amid Upcoming Elections

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary presented an optimistic outlook for the state on Monday, attributing the progress to the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The unveiling of a substantial Rs 3.17 lakh crore budget exemplifies the state's growth trajectory, significantly increased from the previous Rs 2.79 lakh crore budget. The financial plan aims to propel infrastructure, social welfare, and human development programs.

Choudhary highlighted the transition under current leadership from the ruin attributed to the Lalu-Rabri Devi regime, stating, 'Lalu-Rabri Devi had ruined Bihar, but now under CM Nitish Kumar's leadership and with PM Modi's guidance, we are moving towards prosperity.' He emphasized Jivika Nidhi's empowerment of 1.31 crore women and acknowledged central government support in Bihar's development.

Conversely, former Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav critiqued the National Democratic Alliance for presenting a 'hollow' budget. He contended it overlooked crucial issues like migration, education, and employment, failing demands such as a Rs 2,500 monthly aid for women. This budget marks the ruling government's final fiscal plan before impending state elections, sparking debate over its efficacy.

