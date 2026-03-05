Left Menu

Mumbai Student Arrested for Allegedly Sharing Terror Propaganda

The Maharashtra ATS has detained Mumbai engineering student Ayan Sheikh for allegedly distributing terrorist propaganda online. Searches and investigations suggest Sheikh's involvement in radical recruitment tactics through encrypted channels. Two other students are under scrutiny as the ATS examines potential local sleeper cells and funding channels.

Updated: 05-03-2026 21:09 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 21:09 IST
The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) apprehended an engineering student in Mumbai on allegations of spreading online material tied to banned terrorist groups, officials announced Thursday. This development is part of a larger probe into suspected online radicalisation efforts aimed at recruitment and propaganda dissemination.

The arrested student, identified as Ayan Sheikh, was taken into custody following coordinated searches across multiple city locations, including Kurla and Govandi. Electronic devices seized from him are undergoing forensic examination for further evidence. Sheikh had been on the radar for potential links with organisations like Jaish-e-Mohammed and ISIS.

ATS spokespersons revealed that two more individuals, also engineering students and associates of Sheikh, are being investigated. Digital exchanges linked to extremist networks are being mapped across states to disrupt any radicalisation and recruitment activities. Sheikh's financial dealings are also under scrutiny to uncover funding sources supporting alleged extremist activities.

