Mumbai Student Arrested for Allegedly Sharing Terror Propaganda
The Maharashtra ATS has detained Mumbai engineering student Ayan Sheikh for allegedly distributing terrorist propaganda online. Searches and investigations suggest Sheikh's involvement in radical recruitment tactics through encrypted channels. Two other students are under scrutiny as the ATS examines potential local sleeper cells and funding channels.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) apprehended an engineering student in Mumbai on allegations of spreading online material tied to banned terrorist groups, officials announced Thursday. This development is part of a larger probe into suspected online radicalisation efforts aimed at recruitment and propaganda dissemination.
The arrested student, identified as Ayan Sheikh, was taken into custody following coordinated searches across multiple city locations, including Kurla and Govandi. Electronic devices seized from him are undergoing forensic examination for further evidence. Sheikh had been on the radar for potential links with organisations like Jaish-e-Mohammed and ISIS.
ATS spokespersons revealed that two more individuals, also engineering students and associates of Sheikh, are being investigated. Digital exchanges linked to extremist networks are being mapped across states to disrupt any radicalisation and recruitment activities. Sheikh's financial dealings are also under scrutiny to uncover funding sources supporting alleged extremist activities.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai
- ATS
- Ayan Sheikh
- terrorism
- radicalisation
- arrest
- propaganda
- Jaish-e-Mohammed
- ISIS
- investigation
ALSO READ
Deadly Burari Brawl: Two Arrested, Juvenile Apprehended
Crackdown on Child Begging Ring: Five Arrested in Berhampur
Pop Icon Britney Spears Arrested in Ventura County
Bihar Police Arrest Man in West Champaran for WhatsApp Chats with Pakistani Numbers
Britney Spears arrested and released, California sheriff's records show, though the charge is unclear, reports AP.