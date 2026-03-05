Mumbai Student Arrested for Allegedly Sharing Terror Propaganda

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) apprehended an engineering student in Mumbai on allegations of spreading online material tied to banned terrorist groups, officials announced Thursday. This development is part of a larger probe into suspected online radicalisation efforts aimed at recruitment and propaganda dissemination.

The arrested student, identified as Ayan Sheikh, was taken into custody following coordinated searches across multiple city locations, including Kurla and Govandi. Electronic devices seized from him are undergoing forensic examination for further evidence. Sheikh had been on the radar for potential links with organisations like Jaish-e-Mohammed and ISIS.

ATS spokespersons revealed that two more individuals, also engineering students and associates of Sheikh, are being investigated. Digital exchanges linked to extremist networks are being mapped across states to disrupt any radicalisation and recruitment activities. Sheikh's financial dealings are also under scrutiny to uncover funding sources supporting alleged extremist activities.