School Scandal: Teacher Accused of Molestation

An assistant teacher in Sultanpur district is under investigation for allegedly molesting a student. District officials are actively pursuing the case, having received multiple complaints from students. Authorities have registered a case and are conducting a thorough investigation following allegations of misconduct with both current and former students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sultanpur | Updated: 05-03-2026 21:16 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 21:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident, a government school in Sultanpur district finds itself embroiled in controversy following accusations of molestation against an assistant teacher. Identified as Girjesh Singh, the teacher is alleged to have inappropriately touched a Class seven student behind a washroom, threatening her with casteist slurs afterwards.

The shocking claims were brought to light by the student's father and were confirmed by testimonies from other students. The complainant's daughter, identified as having intellectual disabilities, reportedly wasn't the only victim. A Class eight student and several others have come forward with similar allegations against Singh, stating this troubling behavior has been ongoing for a month.

District Basic Education Officer Upendra Gupta has tasked Block Education Officer Uday Raj Maurya with a full investigation, assuring decisive action once the report is received. Meanwhile, Circle Officer RK Chaturvedi has confirmed that a case is registered, and investigations are actively underway following the receipt of the complaint on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

