School Scandal: Teacher Accused of Molestation

In a disturbing incident, a government school in Sultanpur district finds itself embroiled in controversy following accusations of molestation against an assistant teacher. Identified as Girjesh Singh, the teacher is alleged to have inappropriately touched a Class seven student behind a washroom, threatening her with casteist slurs afterwards.

The shocking claims were brought to light by the student's father and were confirmed by testimonies from other students. The complainant's daughter, identified as having intellectual disabilities, reportedly wasn't the only victim. A Class eight student and several others have come forward with similar allegations against Singh, stating this troubling behavior has been ongoing for a month.

District Basic Education Officer Upendra Gupta has tasked Block Education Officer Uday Raj Maurya with a full investigation, assuring decisive action once the report is received. Meanwhile, Circle Officer RK Chaturvedi has confirmed that a case is registered, and investigations are actively underway following the receipt of the complaint on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)