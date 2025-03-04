President Donald Trump has intensified his criticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over comments regarding the prolonged duration of the Russo-Ukrainian conflict. Trump, backed by influential allies, demands a more immediate resolution and has criticized Zelenskyy for not showing sufficient gratitude for American support.

In recent remarks, Trump expressed dissatisfaction with Zelenskyy's suggestion that a peace agreement remains elusive, questioning the Ukrainian leader's willingness to expedite the end of the conflict. Despite Zelenskyy's attempts to affirm the U.S.-Ukraine alliance, Trump's concerns linger.

Speculation arises over Zelenskyy's capability to lead negotiations, with Trump affiliates challenging his effectiveness. Amidst these diplomatic tensions, President Putin of Russia may find opportunity, as Western unity appears under strain, potentially prolonging the war's devastating impact on Ukraine.

