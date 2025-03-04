Carnival Tragedy in Mannheim: A Dark Cloud Over Festivities

A tragic incident unfolded during carnival celebrations in Mannheim, Germany, as a car rammed into a crowd, killing at least two people and injuring several others. The driver, a 40-year-old man from Rhineland-Palatinate, was detained, with police confirming he acted alone.

Authorities ruled out any extremist or religious motivations behind the attack and are delving into the suspect's personal circumstances. Psychological issues were reported by broadcaster SWR, as ongoing investigations seek to uncover more details.

The events have heightened security concerns during Germany's carnival season, already marred by recent attacks. Messages of solidarity poured in from Europe, urging preventive measures to ensure public safety and maintain the tradition's spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)