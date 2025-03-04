Left Menu

Massive Staff Reduction Hits U.S. CHIPS Program Office

The U.S. CHIPS Program Office is undergoing a significant staff reduction, with about 40% of its workforce cut. President Biden's subsidy program granted $52 billion, but recent reports indicate voluntary resignations and terminations affecting roughly 40 probationary employees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 02:35 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 02:35 IST
The U.S. CHIPS Program Office is witnessing a substantial workforce reduction, with roughly 40% of its staff being cut, according to a report from Bloomberg News.

The cuts include individuals who have voluntarily resigned along with approximately 40 probationary employees set for termination, all under a program previously granted a $52 billion subsidy by the Biden administration.

The White House has yet to issue a statement regarding these developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

