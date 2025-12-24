Left Menu

England Aims to Salvage Dignity in Boxing Day Test Showdown

The Ashes tour, initially filled with high hopes for England, is now a struggle to salvage dignity after a poor performance resulted in a third consecutive defeat. With the Boxing Day test approaching, team director Rob Key emphasizes improvement, aiming to end the series on a positive note.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2025 09:55 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 09:55 IST
England Aims to Salvage Dignity in Boxing Day Test Showdown

England's Ashes tour, which started with the ambition of bringing home the urn, is now focused on retaining some dignity ahead of the Boxing Day test, a significant event on the sporting calendar.

The tourists were overwhelmed after falling in a third straight defeat to a makeup Australian team in Adelaide, extending their winless run in Australia to 18 tests since January 2011. Discussions on team preparation, selection, and performance are likely, but England still have two more games before ending the tour.

Team director Rob Key, coach Brendon McCullum, and captain Ben Stokes face scrutiny if England suffers a 5-0 series loss. Key believes the team has performed at 20%, leaving room for significant improvement in Melbourne this Friday. Stokes remains determined to win the last two games, focusing on mental resilience amid media critiques.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025