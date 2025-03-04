Left Menu

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

U.S. President Donald Trump has suspended all military aid to Ukraine after a disagreement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The aid halt, described as temporary, will remain until Ukraine shows a commitment to peace, as reported by Bloomberg and Fox News.

Updated: 04-03-2025 05:34 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump has halted all military assistance to Ukraine following a recent dispute with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, as media outlets reported on Monday.

The suspension of aid comes as Trump awaits reassurances from Ukraine's leaders of their dedication to achieving peace, as stated in reports by Bloomberg and Fox News.

An official from the Trump administration emphasized to Fox News that this decision is not a permanent cessation of support but rather a pause contingent on Ukraine's actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

