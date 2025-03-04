Trump's Aid Pause Deepens Ukraine Tensions

U.S. President Donald Trump has halted military aid to Ukraine, intensifying the growing rift between Washington and Kyiv. This development comes after a tense encounter with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, during which Trump admonished the lack of appreciation for American assistance in the ongoing Russian conflict.

A White House official, speaking anonymously, confirmed the pause as part of a review to ensure aid contributes to lasting peace. The details on the scope of the aid affected remain undisclosed, and the duration of this pause is still unknown, leaving key congressional members in the dark.

Despite frustration with Kyiv, Trump hinted at continued discussions for a minerals deal, which would offer U.S. investment interests in Ukraine. This suggests economic ties could still bolster Ukraine's future, even as military aid faces suspension amid complex geopolitics involving European peace initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)