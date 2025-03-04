Trump Freezes Military Aid to Ukraine Amidst Tensions with Zelenskiy

U.S. President Donald Trump has temporarily halted military aid to Ukraine, escalating tensions between Washington and Kyiv. The decision follows a recent confrontation between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, deepening the rift between the two allies.

Trump's move comes as the White House reassesses its stance on Ukraine, with a focus on ensuring peace and accountability from its partners. This strategic reevaluation has left the scope and duration of the aid suspension unclear.

European leaders continue exploring peace efforts, while Trump's administration hints at maintaining economic ties with Ukraine despite military aid uncertainties. The halt has already met criticism from advocacy groups, who fear it empowers Russia to further threaten Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)