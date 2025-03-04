Left Menu

Trump Freezes Military Aid to Ukraine Amidst Tensions with Zelenskiy

In a significant development, U.S. President Donald Trump has halted military aid to Ukraine following a clash with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Trump's decision, revealed by a White House official, intensifies the rift between the countries as he critiques Ukraine's appreciation of U.S. support amidst growing Russian tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 09:12 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 09:12 IST
Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump has temporarily halted military aid to Ukraine, escalating tensions between Washington and Kyiv. The decision follows a recent confrontation between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, deepening the rift between the two allies.

Trump's move comes as the White House reassesses its stance on Ukraine, with a focus on ensuring peace and accountability from its partners. This strategic reevaluation has left the scope and duration of the aid suspension unclear.

European leaders continue exploring peace efforts, while Trump's administration hints at maintaining economic ties with Ukraine despite military aid uncertainties. The halt has already met criticism from advocacy groups, who fear it empowers Russia to further threaten Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

