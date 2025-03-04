India-Austria Cooperation Set to Reach New Heights
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Christian Stocker on becoming Austria's Federal Chancellor. Modi expresses optimism for advancing India-Austria cooperation under Stocker's leadership. Austria's new three-party coalition government sworn in with Stocker leading the administration.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended congratulations to Christian Stocker upon his inauguration as the Federal Chancellor of Austria. Modi expressed anticipation of advancing the India-Austria relationship under Stocker's leadership.
Austria's government assumed office on Monday, with Stocker heading a new three-party coalition.
Modi conveyed his sentiments in a message, emphasizing aims to elevate bilateral cooperation and partnership to unprecedented levels in the coming years.
