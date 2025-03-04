Left Menu

India-Austria Cooperation Set to Reach New Heights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Christian Stocker on becoming Austria's Federal Chancellor. Modi expresses optimism for advancing India-Austria cooperation under Stocker's leadership. Austria's new three-party coalition government sworn in with Stocker leading the administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2025 12:19 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 12:19 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended congratulations to Christian Stocker upon his inauguration as the Federal Chancellor of Austria. Modi expressed anticipation of advancing the India-Austria relationship under Stocker's leadership.

Austria's government assumed office on Monday, with Stocker heading a new three-party coalition.

Modi conveyed his sentiments in a message, emphasizing aims to elevate bilateral cooperation and partnership to unprecedented levels in the coming years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

