Punjab CM's Unexpected Walkout Sparks Farmer Fury

In a heated confrontation with farmer leaders, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann faced sharp criticism from Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Tuesday for his perceived disrespectful conduct during a pivotal meeting. Tiwari condemned Mann's decision to walk out as a failure to engage meaningfully with farming representatives, leaving their demands unaddressed.

The controversy erupted after farmer leaders accused Mann of becoming "angry" and "provoked" during discussions on Monday. The meeting, intended to dissuade farmers from continuing protests at Khanauri border, ended abruptly when Mann cited a doctor's appointment and dismissed further dialogue, as corroborated by prominent farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal.

Raminder Patila, another farmer leader, criticized Mann's mid-meeting exit, emphasizing the legitimacy of their demands. With unresolved issues and no clear path forward, farmers have pledged to maintain pressure on the government, planning to regroup on March 5th for an indefinite protest until comprehensive discussions are facilitated.

