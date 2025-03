Diplomatic Strides: Jaishankar's UK-Ireland Visit

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar arrived in London for a key six-day diplomatic mission in the UK and Ireland. His itinerary includes high-level meetings to bolster bilateral relations and reopen discussions on the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA), alongside addressing global political concerns such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

During the visit, Jaishankar will engage in strategic conversations with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy and address an audience at the Chatham House on India's global role. In Ireland, he aims to strengthen diplomatic ties with talks with Irish counterpart Simon Harris, reflecting shared democratic values and economic connections.

Jaishankar's agenda also involves inaugurating new Consulates in Belfast and Manchester, enhancing India's diplomatic outreach. A significant diaspora event on International Women's Day at Manchester's Old Trafford stadium is anticipated, underscoring India's commitment to international cultural exchange and community engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)