Poland Stands Firm Amidst Ukraine Aid Crisis
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk emphasizes that a sovereign Ukraine is vital for Poland's security. His remarks come in response to the U.S. decision to halt aid to Ukraine, warning that doubting this could lead to Russia's advantage.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has voiced strong support for a pro-western, sovereign Ukraine capable of self-defense, stating it is crucial for Poland's security. This statement came in light of U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to pause military aid to Ukraine.
Tusk underscored the importance of this stance amid "political turmoil and growing chaos," and argued that questioning this position could inadvertently strengthen Russian President Vladimir Putin's agenda.
Through his message, shared on social media platform X, Tusk urged for unity in recognizing the geopolitical significance of supporting Ukraine in maintaining its sovereignty.
(With inputs from agencies.)
