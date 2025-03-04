Left Menu

UK's Employment Rights Bill: A Leap Forward in Workers' Rights

The UK government has proposed groundbreaking amendments to the Employment Rights Bill, ensuring contracts reflect true hours worked, including for nearly a million agency workers. It aims to prevent zero-hours contract exploitation, introduce statutory sick pay for all, and overhaul redundancy and industrial relations frameworks, marking significant workers' rights reform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 04-03-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 17:27 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The UK government's newest legislative push promises to revolutionize worker rights. Under proposed amendments to the Employment Rights Bill, all workers, including close to a million agency workers, will receive contracts reflecting their actual working hours.

The bill, described as the most significant overhaul of UK work laws in a generation, includes measures to close loopholes permitting exploitative zero-hours contracts. This move aims to align agency worker rights with those of permanent employees, despite resistance from some business groups that argue it might undermine part-time job viability.

Beyond addressing contract standards, the legislation proposes statutory sick pay as a universal right and fortifies policies around redundancies and industrial relations. Touted as a response to persistent industrial disruptions, the bill emerges as a keystone achievement for Prime Minister Keir Starmer's administration since its electoral victory in July.

