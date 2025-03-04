In a recent development, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy openly expressed his regret over last week's confrontation with former U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office. The dispute, which led Trump to suspend military aid to Ukraine, prompted Zelenskiy to issue a statement advocating for the initiation of peace negotiations.

Zelenskiy emphasized his commitment to peace talks and expressed readiness to sign an agreement granting the United States access to Ukrainian minerals. This move, he suggested, would rectify the course of events following the Oval Office clash. The Ukrainian leader reiterated the importance of America's past support for Ukraine's sovereignty.

European allies, particularly Britain and France, have expressed their support for Ukraine, with the European Union poised to increase defense spending. This development comes as U.S. policy on Ukraine faces a significant shift, leaving Europe to shoulder more responsibility in aiding the war-torn nation.

