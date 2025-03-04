Bihar's Battle Against Communal Clashes: Nitish Kumar's Stance

In a recent legislative session, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar asserted that his administration effectively curbed the recurring Hindu-Muslim clashes in the state. He credited measures such as fencing graveyards and prosecuting those implicated in communal riots for this notable achievement.

Kumar, the longest-serving Chief Minister of Bihar, addressed the assembly against a backdrop of opposition protests. He criticized the opposition's lack of awareness of Bihar's previous law and order challenges, branding their outcries as immature.

The Chief Minister also highlighted his administration's strategic initiatives, including resolving disputes over graveyard lands, which reportedly fueled sectarian tensions. He predicted electoral success for his party, which renewed its alliance with the NDA, and dismissed the opposition's stance as uninformed.

(With inputs from agencies.)