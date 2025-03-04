Left Menu

Bihar's Battle Against Communal Clashes: Nitish Kumar's Stance

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar claims credit for ending Hindu-Muslim clashes by taking measures like fencing graveyards. During a legislative session, he addressed the state’s past poor law and order situation and criticized the opposition for their ignorance regarding historical issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 04-03-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 22:33 IST
Bihar's Battle Against Communal Clashes: Nitish Kumar's Stance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent legislative session, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar asserted that his administration effectively curbed the recurring Hindu-Muslim clashes in the state. He credited measures such as fencing graveyards and prosecuting those implicated in communal riots for this notable achievement.

Kumar, the longest-serving Chief Minister of Bihar, addressed the assembly against a backdrop of opposition protests. He criticized the opposition's lack of awareness of Bihar's previous law and order challenges, branding their outcries as immature.

The Chief Minister also highlighted his administration's strategic initiatives, including resolving disputes over graveyard lands, which reportedly fueled sectarian tensions. He predicted electoral success for his party, which renewed its alliance with the NDA, and dismissed the opposition's stance as uninformed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025