Trade Tensions Escalate: U.S. and Canada Exchange Tariff Threats

In a recent statement, U.S. President Donald Trump declared that the United States would impose immediate reciprocal tariffs if Canada enacts retaliatory tariffs. This announcement came after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau mentioned plans to respond to new American tariffs.

Trump's remarks were delivered through a post on his private social media platform, where he directly addressed Trudeau. He warned that any retaliatory measures from Canada would be met with equal tariffs from the U.S., escalating tensions between the two nations.

The exchange represents a deepening of tariff disputes between the neighboring countries, potentially impacting trade and economic relations further. Analysts warn of significant economic implications if the tariff war continues unabated.

(With inputs from agencies.)