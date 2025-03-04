Left Menu

Trade Tensions Escalate: U.S. and Canada Exchange Tariff Threats

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that any retaliatory tariffs from Canada will result in immediate reciprocal tariffs from the U.S. This follows Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's comments on targeting American tariffs. Trump's statement was made via a post on his private social media platform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 23:30 IST
Donald Trump

In a recent statement, U.S. President Donald Trump declared that the United States would impose immediate reciprocal tariffs if Canada enacts retaliatory tariffs. This announcement came after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau mentioned plans to respond to new American tariffs.

Trump's remarks were delivered through a post on his private social media platform, where he directly addressed Trudeau. He warned that any retaliatory measures from Canada would be met with equal tariffs from the U.S., escalating tensions between the two nations.

The exchange represents a deepening of tariff disputes between the neighboring countries, potentially impacting trade and economic relations further. Analysts warn of significant economic implications if the tariff war continues unabated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

