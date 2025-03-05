Chaos in Serbian Parliament: Opposition Protest Sparks Turmoil

Serbian parliament descended into chaos as opposition lawmakers deployed smoke grenades and pepper spray in protest against the government, intensifying the student-led demonstrations, the largest threat to President Aleksandar Vucic's decade-long rule.

The protests follow the deaths of 15 people due to a collapsed railway station roof, fueling widespread anger against alleged corruption and incompetence.

In the fray, three lawmakers were injured, and one suffered a stroke, while outside the parliament, protests continued to call for justice and political change—a clear demand for a transitional government and free elections.

