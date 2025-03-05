Germany's Ambitious Infrastructure Fund Could Reshape Economy and Defense

In a significant political development, Germany's prospective coalition government announced plans for a 500 billion euro infrastructure fund aimed at revitalizing both the national economy and defense capabilities. The CDU/CSU conservatives and Social Democrats (SPD) are negotiating after the recent national election, seeking to present their groundbreaking proposals to parliament next week.

The urgency for increased defense spending has been amplified by geopolitical tensions, notably following a military aid freeze to Ukraine by U.S. President Donald Trump. Economists emphasize the need for Germany to amend its 'debt brake' - a constitutional borrowing limit - to facilitate this expansive investment strategy and counteract a two-year economic contraction.

CDU/CSU leader Friedrich Merz, likely to be the next Chancellor, underscored the necessity of bolstering national defense expenditure, explicitly supported by a change in fiscal policy. The proposed amendments demand a two-thirds parliamentary majority, a race against time given the potential of obstruction from far-right and far-left parties in the future parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)