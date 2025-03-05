Vance's Remark Sparks International Backlash

U.S. Vice President JD Vance has stirred controversy with his remarks about a European peacekeeping force in Ukraine, leading to accusations of disrespect from British and French political circles.

Vance, in a Fox News interview, described the force as involving troops from "some random country," prompting backlash from allies over perceived slights towards their military sacrifices. Vance later clarified he did not specifically criticize British or French troops.

The remarks have triggered strong reactions, highlighting tensions over transatlantic security dynamics and the involvement of European nations in Ukraine's future stability.

