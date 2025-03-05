Left Menu

Vance's Remark Sparks International Backlash

U.S. Vice President JD Vance faced criticism for comments about European peacekeeping forces in Ukraine. He was accused of disrespecting British and French troops, leading to backlash from politicians and veterans. Vance clarified his remarks, stating he didn't specify any country in his interview.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 02:23 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 02:23 IST
U.S. Vice President JD Vance has stirred controversy with his remarks about a European peacekeeping force in Ukraine, leading to accusations of disrespect from British and French political circles.

Vance, in a Fox News interview, described the force as involving troops from "some random country," prompting backlash from allies over perceived slights towards their military sacrifices. Vance later clarified he did not specifically criticize British or French troops.

The remarks have triggered strong reactions, highlighting tensions over transatlantic security dynamics and the involvement of European nations in Ukraine's future stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

