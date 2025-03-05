Left Menu

Diplomatic Shifts: Egypt's Cautious Approach to Syria's New Leadership

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi met with Syria's President Ahmed al-Sharaa at a summit in Cairo. Sharaa, formerly linked to al Qaeda, seeks Arab and Western support. Egypt, unlike its Gulf allies, has shown caution in relations, emphasizing a political process for Syrian unity and territorial integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 02:42 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 02:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic meeting, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi conferred with Syria's newly appointed president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, at a Cairo summit centered on Gaza's reconstruction efforts.

Despite Sharaa's Islamist affiliations and his history as a former al Qaeda affiliate, he is actively seeking support from Arab and Western powers after his leadership led to the ousting of Bashar al-Assad in December 2024. Egypt, noteworthy for its influence in the Middle East and strong U.S. ties, has responded more cautiously compared to its Gulf counterparts.

The meeting also involved Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani, albeit with limited public disclosures on the agenda. Egypt's presidency highlighted Sisi's call for a comprehensive political process that includes all Syrian factions, underscoring Egypt's commitment to Syrian territorial unity and opposition to external violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

