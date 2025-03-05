Diplomatic Shifts: Egypt's Cautious Approach to Syria's New Leadership

In a significant diplomatic meeting, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi conferred with Syria's newly appointed president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, at a Cairo summit centered on Gaza's reconstruction efforts.

Despite Sharaa's Islamist affiliations and his history as a former al Qaeda affiliate, he is actively seeking support from Arab and Western powers after his leadership led to the ousting of Bashar al-Assad in December 2024. Egypt, noteworthy for its influence in the Middle East and strong U.S. ties, has responded more cautiously compared to its Gulf counterparts.

The meeting also involved Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani, albeit with limited public disclosures on the agenda. Egypt's presidency highlighted Sisi's call for a comprehensive political process that includes all Syrian factions, underscoring Egypt's commitment to Syrian territorial unity and opposition to external violations.

