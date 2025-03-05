Trump's Middle Ground: Navigating Trade Tensions with Canada and Mexico

In a significant development on the trade front, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick informed Fox Business that President Donald Trump is expected to negotiate a compromise with Canada and Mexico over the recently imposed tariffs. An announcement is anticipated as early as Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the U.S. enforced a new 25% tariff on imports from Mexico and Canada, officially doubling duties on Chinese goods to 20%. This escalation has raised concerns of potential trade wars that could hinder economic growth and drive up consumer prices in the U.S., already grappling with long-term inflationary pressures.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed disapproval of Trump's tariff strategy, branding it as ill-conceived. However, Lutnick remains optimistic that ongoing discussions will lead to a middle-ground arrangement, averting further economic disruptions. "We're going to probably be announcing that tomorrow," he stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)