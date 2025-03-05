Congressional Guests: A Window Into America's Key Issues

In a symbolic display of political priorities, Democratic and Republican lawmakers will host guests during President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress, aiming to spotlight their perspectives on America's pressing issues.

For Democrats, the focus is on Trump's downsizing efforts and service cuts. Their guests include former federal workers affected by job terminations and constituents relying on Medicaid. In contrast, Republicans will address immigration, showcasing stories of Americans affected by crimes committed by undocumented immigrants, as well as advocates against transgender women in sports.

The session also touches global issues like the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with both parties bringing Israelis affected by recent violence. This diverse array of guests underscores the complex landscape of American politics at the intersection of domestic and international concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)