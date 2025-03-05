China Boosts Military Spending Amid Global Tensions
China has announced a significant 7.2% increase in its national defence budget for this year, amounting to USD 249 billion. The move is part of China's ongoing military modernization, which includes developing advanced naval ships and stealth aircraft, raising concerns globally about its military intentions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 05-03-2025 08:29 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 08:29 IST
- Country:
- China
In a strategic move that reflects China's focus on military strength, the country has unveiled a substantial 7.2% boost in its national defence budget for 2023, reaching USD 249 billion.
This increase in military expenditure underscores China's commitment to advancing its military capabilities, with significant investments in state-of-the-art technology such as aircraft carriers and stealth aircraft.
International analysts and neighboring countries are closely monitoring China's defense initiatives, which may signal a shift in regional power dynamics given the ongoing modernization of its armed forces.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement