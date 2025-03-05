Left Menu

China Boosts Military Spending Amid Global Tensions

China has announced a significant 7.2% increase in its national defence budget for this year, amounting to USD 249 billion. The move is part of China's ongoing military modernization, which includes developing advanced naval ships and stealth aircraft, raising concerns globally about its military intentions.

In a strategic move that reflects China's focus on military strength, the country has unveiled a substantial 7.2% boost in its national defence budget for 2023, reaching USD 249 billion.

This increase in military expenditure underscores China's commitment to advancing its military capabilities, with significant investments in state-of-the-art technology such as aircraft carriers and stealth aircraft.

International analysts and neighboring countries are closely monitoring China's defense initiatives, which may signal a shift in regional power dynamics given the ongoing modernization of its armed forces.

