China Boosts Military Spending Amid Global Tensions

In a strategic move that reflects China's focus on military strength, the country has unveiled a substantial 7.2% boost in its national defence budget for 2023, reaching USD 249 billion.

This increase in military expenditure underscores China's commitment to advancing its military capabilities, with significant investments in state-of-the-art technology such as aircraft carriers and stealth aircraft.

International analysts and neighboring countries are closely monitoring China's defense initiatives, which may signal a shift in regional power dynamics given the ongoing modernization of its armed forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)