Zelenskiy's Letter Sparks Hope for Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

In a significant diplomatic development, U.S. President Donald Trump disclosed on Tuesday that he had received a pivotal letter from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The letter, which Trump detailed during an address to Congress, outlined Ukraine's readiness to engage in peace negotiations amid its ongoing conflict with Russia.

The correspondence quoted by Trump stated a strong desire for peace by the Ukrainian people, with Zelenskiy expressing his intent to approach the negotiating table promptly. The gesture signals a potential breakthrough in resolving tensions that have besieged the region for years.

Despite this hopeful message, it is important to note that recent talks between President Trump and President Zelenskiy at the White House concluded with contentious interactions, underscoring the challenges ahead in achieving diplomatic resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)