Clash in Congress: Democrats Protest Trump's Address
Democrats protested President Trump's Congress address with signs labeled 'No King!' and 'Save Medicaid,' while some turned their backs and walked out. Representative Al Green disrupted the event, leading to his removal. Republicans plan cuts to social programs. Trump's longest speech saw mixed reactions, underscoring deep Congressional divisions.
President Trump's recent address to Congress sparked notable protests from Democrats, who displayed opposition messages like 'No King!' and 'Save Medicaid.' Some lawmakers turned away or exited as Trump delivered his extended speech, highlighting deepening partisan divides.
Amidst the uproar, Representative Al Green vocally interrupted the early moments of Trump's discourse, drawing attention to plans to introduce impeachment articles. His actions led to removal by security, symbolizing the heightened tensions in a Congress dominated by Republican majorities.
The session further witnessed concerns about Republican strategies to cut spending on social programs, including Medicaid. As Trump's speech concluded to a Republican ovation, the chamber's atmosphere reflected ongoing discord, captured in polling data showing divided public opinion on Trump's performance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
