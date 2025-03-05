Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Pledges Support for Porters Post-Stampede Tragedy

Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi vows to advocate for porters affected by the New Delhi Railway Station stampede, promising to bring their demands to the government. Gandhi praises the porters' heroic acts during the incident that resulted in 18 deaths, highlighting their struggles and expressing hope for resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 10:11 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 10:11 IST
Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has reaffirmed his commitment to highlighting the plight of railway porters following a tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station that left 18 people dead.

In a heartfelt message posted on X, Gandhi shared a video of his conversation with porters, underscoring their critical role during the February 15 disaster that occurred amidst massive crowds headed to the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. 'In the darkest times, the light of humanity shines the brightest,' he expressed, commending the porters for saving passengers' lives under perilous conditions.

Rahul Gandhi's 40-minute interaction with the porters involved listening to their grievances and a vow to advocate for their rights. Porters expressed optimism about the Congress MP's potential to be their champion, with one porter, Dipesh Meena, reflecting hope that Gandhi's intervention would resolve their challenges. Others echoed similar sentiments of gratitude for Gandhi's empathetic approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

